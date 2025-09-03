President Donald Trump shared chilling footage of the US military obliterating a boat off the coast of Venezuela on Tuesday, September 2, carrying drugs and Tren de Aragua gangbangers. The small boat is seen in the video being blown out of international waters and exploding into flames after being struck by a missile. All the people onboard were killed. Trump shares chilling footage of US military striking boat carrying ‘Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists’ (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

According to Trump, 11 “Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists” were on the boat, and they were on their way to the US.

Donald Trump shares dramatic footage

“Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, sharing the footage. “TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere.”

The US President added, “The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!!!!!”

This happens to be the first known attack on a cartel since Trump authorized the military to carry them out earlier this year, the New York Post reported. The region is known for being a major exporter of cocaine. However, it is unclear what type of drug or drugs the boat was carrying when it was struck.

Last month, the US government offered a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest. Maduro recently alleged that the US is seeking a regime change in his country amid a naval buildup in the Caribbean.

“They are seeking a regime change through military threat,” Maduro told journalists, officials and uniformed military brass in Caracas.

“Venezuela is confronting the biggest threat that has been seen on our continent in the last 100 years,” Maduro added. “A situation like this has never been seen.” Maduro also stressed that Venezuela was “super prepared” and would never bow to the US’ threats.