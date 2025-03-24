Trump slams 60 Minues over ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, ‘He fought hard for Sleepy Joe, then dumped him like a dog'

Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to express his thoughts on a 60 Minutes segment with George Clooney. He criticised the actor for his political views, which he had done in the past too. Donald Trump slams 60 Minues over ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney (AFP, photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

“Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total “puff piece” on George Clooney, a second rate movie “star,” and failed political pundit,” the president wrote. “He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog.”

Trump added, “Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for “Kamala,” only to soon realize that that was not going to work out to well. 60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted Fake answers into her disastrous interview, aired just before Election Day, in one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history…And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!”

George Clooney on ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’

Clooney’s interview explored his Broadway debut as part of the production and cast for the play ‘Good Night, and Good Luck.’ The drama chronicles how journalist Edward R. Murrow fought to pursue the truth in a turbulent media landscape.

Clooney believes the parallels between the play and present realities are lucidly pointed. As examples, he also referred to Trump’s settlement with ABC News and ongoing lawsuit with CBS.

“When the other three estates fail, when the judiciary and the executive and the legislative branches fail us, the fourth estate has to succeed,” Clooney said. “ABC has just settled a lawsuit with the Trump administration. And CBS News is in the process … We’re seeing this idea of using government to scare or fine or use corporations—to make journalists smaller.”

“Governments don’t like the freedom of the press. They never have,” the actor added. “And that goes for whether you are a conservative or a liberal or whatever side you’re on. They don’t like the press.”