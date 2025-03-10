George Clooney ditches silver fox look, debuts new hair colour amid outing with wife Amal

George Clooney has seemingly said goodbye to his silver fox look. The Hollywood veteran debuted his new brown locks during an outing with Amal Clooney in New York City on Sunday. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, was photographed while out having lunch at French bistro Raoul's in Manhattan's Soho neighbourhood, reported TMZ. George Clooney recently underwent a dramatic hair transformation, bidding farewell to his silver fox look(AFP)

George Clooney undergoes dramatic hair transformation

For the outing with his wife, the Wolfs actor sported a black leather jacket, beige pants and Adidas sneakers. He paired the look with black aviator sunglasses. In the photos obtained by the outlet, Clooney can be seen holding a black backpack while entering his SUV after lunch.

Meanwhile, Amal looked spring-ready in a cropped plaid jacket over a white blouse and flared blue jeans. She paired her chic look with dangling earrings and oversized sunglasses. The 47-year-old was seen flashing a smile while departing the celebrity-loved bistro.

The pair was also joined by their attorney friend, Kevin Johnson, according to the outlet. Clooney reportedly left the restaurant to Broadway for a rehearsal of his new play, Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the 2005 film of the same name he wrote and directed, per TMZ.

Clooney's latest hairdo came as a surprise as he previously opened up on his and his wife Amal's dislike of covering up greys. “My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair,” the 63-year-old told the New York Times in an interview published on February 20. “My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop,” the Up in the Air star added.