Trump slams Bill Maher for inviting ‘bimbo’ Stephanie Ruhle to his ‘boring’ show

Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Maher over his Friday night’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. The former president took to his social media platform, Truth Social Saturday, to slam the 68-year-old comedian's “boring” show. The GOP presidential nominee also took aim at Maher's guests for the night, Stephanie Ruhle and Bret Stephens. WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 21: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 21, 2024 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Trump is returning to Wilmington, North Carolina after his previous scheduled rally in April was canceled because of a thunderstorm. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump blasts Bill Maher's ‘boring’ show, calls MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle ‘bimbo’

Trump began his fiery statement by taking shots at Maher, accusing him of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” “The ratings challenged Bill Maher, on his increasingly boring show on HBO,” the ex-prez wrote, adding, “He is a befuddled mess, sloppy and tired, and every conversation, with B and C list guests, seems to start with, or revert back to, ME!”

The Republican nominee then shifted his focus towards Ruhle, who hosts the MSNBC segment The 11th Hour, and Stephens, a New York Times columnist. “This week he had “dumb as a rock” bimbo Stephanie Ruhle, from MSDNC, on the show, along with a Trump hating loser, Bret Stephens, who seemed totally confused and unsure of himself, very much like Maher himself,” Trump wrote.

He also lambasted the NYT, alleging that it is a “failing” outlet. Trump advised Stephens to “find himself another line of work because I am driving the FAILING New York Times absolutely crazy, and it is very hard, perhaps impossible, for a writer to write well of me without suffering the wrath of the degenerate editors who, with a push from the top, have gone insane.”

“They apologized to their readers in 2016 for their complete and total MISS, and they’ll do it again in November,” Trump went on before taking another brutal shot at the US tabloid. “The FAILING New York Times is a badly run “newspaper” that has totally lost its way. Put it to sleep!” the former president concluded.