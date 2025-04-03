President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled his reciprocal tariffs plan, announcing at least 10% additional rates on practically all goods imported to the United States. The 78-year-old, during his speech at the White House Rose Garden, waved a chart with exact details on the new tariff rates on trade partners. Trump allegedly did not announce tariffs on Russia(AFP)

As soon as the White House made the complete list public, several social media users pointed out that Russia was missing. The Trump administration has not issued a statement about Moscow's alleged omission yet.

Responding to one query about Russia's absence, Elon Musk-led AI bot Grok noted that it was ‘likely excluded from Trump’s reciprocal tariffs due to existing US sanctions since 2014 over Ukraine, reducing trade to $3.5B in 2024’.

Read More: Trump reciprocal tariffs chart: China tops list, India and EU over 20% - Check here

“Sanctions, not tariffs, limit Russia’s economy, targeting finance, energy, and defense, causing recessions in 2015-16. With minimal trade (exports $526M, imports $3B), tariffs aren’t needed. The list focuses on big trade partners like China, not sanctioned nations like Russia, handled via geopolitical tools instead,” the xAI flagship bot added.

However, the reason behind the alleged exclusion has not been revealed yet.

Read More: Trump's tariff chart: When will additional rates be applied to countries on the list - Details

Countries and US reciprocal tariff rates

Algeria: 30%

Oman: 10%

Uruguay: 10%

Bahamas: 10%

Lesotho: 50%

Ukraine: 10%

Bahrain: 10%

Qatar: 10%

Mauritius: 40%

Fiji: 32%

Iceland: 10%

Kenya: 10%

Liechtenstein: 37%

Guyana: 38%

Haiti: 10%

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 35%

Nigeria: 14%

Namibia: 21%

Brunei: 24%

Bolivia: 10%

Panama: 10%

Venezuela: 15%

North Macedonia: 33%

Ethiopia: 10%

Ghana: 10%

China: 34%

European Union: 20%

Vietnam: 46%

Taiwan: 32%

Japan: 24%

India: 26%

South Korea: 25%

Thailand: 36%

Switzerland: 31%

Indonesia: 32%

Malaysia: 24%

Cambodia: 49%

United Kingdom: 10%

South Africa: 30%

Brazil: 10%

Bangladesh: 37%

Singapore: 10%

Israel: 17%

Philippines: 17%

Chile: 10%

Australia: 10%

Pakistan: 29%

Turkey: 10%

Sri Lanka: 44%

Colombia: 10%

Peru: 10%

Nicaragua: 18%

Norway: 15%

Costa Rica: 10%

Jordan: 20%

Dominican Republic: 10%

United Arab Emirates: 10%

New Zealand: 10%

Argentina: 10%

Ecuador: 10%

Guatemala: 10%

Honduras: 10%

Madagascar: 47%

Myanmar (Burma): 44%

Tunisia: 28%

Kazakhstan: 27%

Serbia: 37%

Egypt: 10%

Saudi Arabia: 10%

El Salvador: 10%

Côte d'Ivoire: 21%

Laos: 48%

Botswana: 37%

Trinidad and Tobago: 10%

Morocco: 10%