Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump tariffs: Russia missing from the reciprocal chart? Here's what we know

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 03, 2025 03:30 AM IST

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled his reciprocal tariffs plan

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled his reciprocal tariffs plan, announcing at least 10% additional rates on practically all goods imported to the United States. The 78-year-old, during his speech at the White House Rose Garden, waved a chart with exact details on the new tariff rates on trade partners.

Trump allegedly did not announce tariffs on Russia(AFP)
Trump allegedly did not announce tariffs on Russia(AFP)

As soon as the White House made the complete list public, several social media users pointed out that Russia was missing. The Trump administration has not issued a statement about Moscow's alleged omission yet.

Responding to one query about Russia's absence, Elon Musk-led AI bot Grok noted that it was ‘likely excluded from Trump’s reciprocal tariffs due to existing US sanctions since 2014 over Ukraine, reducing trade to $3.5B in 2024’.

Read More: Trump reciprocal tariffs chart: China tops list, India and EU over 20% - Check here

“Sanctions, not tariffs, limit Russia’s economy, targeting finance, energy, and defense, causing recessions in 2015-16. With minimal trade (exports $526M, imports $3B), tariffs aren’t needed. The list focuses on big trade partners like China, not sanctioned nations like Russia, handled via geopolitical tools instead,” the xAI flagship bot added.

However, the reason behind the alleged exclusion has not been revealed yet.

Read More: Trump's tariff chart: When will additional rates be applied to countries on the list - Details

Countries and US reciprocal tariff rates

Algeria: 30%

Oman: 10%

Uruguay: 10%

Bahamas: 10%

Lesotho: 50%

Ukraine: 10%

Bahrain: 10%

Qatar: 10%

Mauritius: 40%

Fiji: 32%

Iceland: 10%

Kenya: 10%

Liechtenstein: 37%

Guyana: 38%

Haiti: 10%

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 35%

Nigeria: 14%

Namibia: 21%

Brunei: 24%

Bolivia: 10%

Panama: 10%

Venezuela: 15%

North Macedonia: 33%

Ethiopia: 10%

Ghana: 10%

China: 34%

European Union: 20%

Vietnam: 46%

Taiwan: 32%

Japan: 24%

India: 26%

South Korea: 25%

Thailand: 36%

Switzerland: 31%

Indonesia: 32%

Malaysia: 24%

Cambodia: 49%

United Kingdom: 10%

South Africa: 30%

Brazil: 10%

Bangladesh: 37%

Singapore: 10%

Israel: 17%

Philippines: 17%

Chile: 10%

Australia: 10%

Pakistan: 29%

Turkey: 10%

Sri Lanka: 44%

Colombia: 10%

Peru: 10%

Nicaragua: 18%

Norway: 15%

Costa Rica: 10%

Jordan: 20%

Dominican Republic: 10%

United Arab Emirates: 10%

New Zealand: 10%

Argentina: 10%

Ecuador: 10%

Guatemala: 10%

Honduras: 10%

Madagascar: 47%

Myanmar (Burma): 44%

Tunisia: 28%

Kazakhstan: 27%

Serbia: 37%

Egypt: 10%

Saudi Arabia: 10%

El Salvador: 10%

Côte d'Ivoire: 21%

Laos: 48%

Botswana: 37%

Trinidad and Tobago: 10%

Morocco: 10%

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Trump tariffs: Russia missing from the reciprocal chart? Here's what we know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On