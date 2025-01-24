Trump tells world leaders ‘America is back for business’, wants interest rates to ‘drop immediately’

Donald Trump told world leaders on Thursday that “America is back and open for business.” In a remote address to the financial elite gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the president unveiled his future plans which include reduced interest rates. Reiterating his Inauguration Day sentiments, the commander-in-chief declared that the “golden age” of the United States is back. (From L) Santander Bank executive chairperson Ana Botin, Bank of America CEO Brian Thomas Moynihan, French energy group TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, Blackstone CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman World Economic Forum President and CEO Borge Brende attend a session as US President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen during his address by video conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 23, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)(AFP)

Takeaways from Donald Trump's address to world leaders in Davos

The president made his speech at the forum via a video from the White House. One of the key topics he discussed was declaring a national energy emergency “to unlock the liquid gold under our feet and pave the way for rapid approvals of new energy infrastructure,” per USA Today.

“The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we're going to use it,” Trump said, adding that he would ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to reduce oil costs, which would help put an end to the Ukraine-Russia war.

“If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine War would end immediately,” the president explained. “Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue. You gotta bring down the oil price. You gotta end that war,” he added.

“With oil prices going down, I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately,” Trump went on, adding that this should not just be the case in the US but should be followed globally. “And likewise, they should be dropping all over the world. Interest rates should follow us all over,” he said.

The president then promised to offer business and political leaders “the lowest taxes of any nation on earth” should they make their products in America. “But if you don't make your product in America ... you'll have to pay a tariff,” he declared.