Kerala man dies on Russia-Ukraine war frontlines after desperate pleas to return home

A resident of Kuttanellur in Kerala's Thrissur district, Binil TB, has tragically passed away after being trapped in a Russian mercenary force since June last year. The 32-year-old succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained while caught in a war zone. The Indian Embassy has officially confirmed his death, bringing devastating news to his family and community. Kerala native died from gunshot wounds in a Russian mercenary force.(Representational image/AFP)

(Also read: Priests, worshippers throw chairs at each other during 6-hour fight inside Ukraine church. Video)

Another Malayali injured in Ukraine conflict reaches Moscow

Meanwhile, another Malayali, Jain from Kuranchery in Thrissur, has been fortunate enough to survive despite sustaining serious injuries during the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Jain, who had also been part of the Russian mercenary force, was injured in a shelling attack. After receiving initial treatment in Ukraine, he was transferred to a Moscow hospital just two days ago. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Jain managed to contact his family via a WhatsApp call to inform them of his arrival in the Russian capital.

Journey to Russia and involvement in war zone

Binil, Jain, and a few others had been recruited to Russia through an agent based in Chalakudy. Initially hired for work in a canteen, the group found themselves ensnared in the conflict after being unexpectedly caught up in the war zone from June 2024. In a desperate plea for help, they recorded a video appealing for assistance to return home. Tragically, their companion, Sandeep, a native of Thrikkur, also lost his life in the conflict.

Appeal for intervention

The devastating situation has prompted action from local leaders. Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the head of the Orthodox Church, made an urgent appeal to Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov, calling for immediate intervention to bring the men home safely. Despite the tragedy, the ordeal continues to raise critical questions about the involvement of foreign nationals in such mercenary forces and the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to safeguard the lives of citizens caught in conflict zones.