Trump tells young volleyball player ‘soccer might be better’ in viral Oval Office video | Watch

US President Donald Trump is drawing attention after a video showed him advising a young girl to consider soccer over volleyball during an Oval Office interaction. In the clip, Trump is seen speaking to the child about her sport before suggesting a switch.

President Donald Trump speaks with children before signing a proclamation in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington. (AP)

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“Wow… And with your height, do you smash the ball, the volleyball? Can you jump high?... Soccer might be better." he said. "I'm just looking, I think she'd be a great soccer player. That's good, good luck, okay?” he added.

The interaction took place during a White House ceremony marking the reinstatement of the Presidential Fitness Test Award.

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{{^usCountry}} The program recognizes students who meet physical benchmarks such as sit-ups, pull-ups, push-ups and running. The event included schoolchildren and athletes such as Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Player, Amani Oruwariye and Noah Syndergaard, along with members of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The program recognizes students who meet physical benchmarks such as sit-ups, pull-ups, push-ups and running. The event included schoolchildren and athletes such as Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Player, Amani Oruwariye and Noah Syndergaard, along with members of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The clip has prompted mixed reactions online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip has prompted mixed reactions online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "A president with time to give amateur sports advice to children while the country burns. Inspiring stuff," one comment by an X user read. “Call him what you will he’s funny,” read another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A president with time to give amateur sports advice to children while the country burns. Inspiring stuff," one comment by an X user read. “Call him what you will he’s funny,” read another. {{/usCountry}}

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“Even the kids understand he wasn’t serious, no way you guys are that retarded,” one comment pointed. “Lol that’s funny” read yet another comment.

Iran remarks during same event

The moment comes from the same event where Trump later made remarks about Iran while addressing the children present.

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“We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon… You might be too young for this… But you can't let a bunch of lunatics have a nuclear weapon or the world would be in trouble,” he also said in during the event.

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Several children present appeared disengaged, with some seen yawning and fidgeting as Trump continued speaking. Some expressed concern about the nature of the remarks being made in front of school-aged children, while others questioned the appropriateness of the setting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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