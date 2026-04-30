Trump tightens squeeze on Iran as oil surges to $119, US strike plans ready

US President Donald Trump met oil company and trading house executives at the White House on Tuesday to discuss sustaining the naval blockade of Iranian ports for an extended period, as Brent crude climbed to $119 a barrel on Wednesday and US military commanders separately prepared a strike plan to increase pressure on Tehran. Donald Trump met oil company and trading house executives at the White House on Tuesday. (Bloomberg)

The spike in oil prices came after Trump told news outlet Axios on Wednesday he would not lift the blockade until Iran agreed to a nuclear deal — “they are choking like a stuffed pig and it is going to be worse for them.”

Later, the US president stated that the two sides are talking on the phone and that “Iran has come a long way, the question is whether they will go far enough... Now, Iran just has to say we give up”.

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported he had reached that conclusion at a Monday Situation Room meeting, where he weighed resuming bombing or walking away and judged both riskier than continuing to squeeze Tehran’s oil revenues — a high-stakes bid for a nuclear capitulation Iran has long refused.

Oil price rise Brent oil rose to its highest since June 2022, gaining more than 7% on the day. Prices have now erased all losses since the US and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire, with investors bracing for a longer conflict.

Tuesday’s meeting, described by a White House official, included representatives of Chevron Corp. as well as trading houses Trafigura Group, Vitol Group and Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. A Chevron spokesperson confirmed that the company’s chief executive officer, Mike Wirth, attended. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, who has led the administration’s efforts to impose economic pressure on Iran, hosted the meeting. Other participants included Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

It came roughly three weeks into a ceasefire that has halted bombing but hasn’t led to a major breakthrough on a nuclear deal.

Participants discussed ways the Trump administration could keep up its blockade of Iranian ports, if needed, while minimising impact on American consumers. The officials and executives also spoke about efforts the administration has already taken to address the oil market, domestic production, oil futures, natural gas and shipping, as well as progress in Venezuela following the US capture of its former leader Nicolás Maduro.

How the Hormuz is affecting supply The near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz has blocked the flow of about 13 million barrels of crude a day. The world has been draining pre-war oil inventories — and tapping emergency stockpiles — that have provided a buffer in the short term.

The US squeeze of Iran’s crude flows is central to the Trump administration’s strategy in the region. Bessent has described the blockade as blocking crude sales to deprive Tehran of revenue, while pushing more oil into storage and forcing the closure of some wells. “Iran’s creaking oil industry is starting to shut in production” thanks to the blockade, Bessent posted on X on Monday.

The administration has issued — and extended — a temporary waiver allowing foreign vessels to ship crude and other commodities between US ports and eased sanctions allowing purchases of some waterborne cargoes of Russian crude, among other steps.