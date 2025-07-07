Trump trade war: Key upcoming events and tariff deadlines

The twists and turns in U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies have not only rattled global financial markets but have also taken investors on a roller-coaster ride. "Liberation Day" tariffs to take effect following the 90-day suspension period on July 8, likely excluding the countries that have already made a deal with the US. (Reuters)

Companies are counting the cost of the trade war that is now being estimated at more than $34 billion in lost sales and higher expenses, a Reuters analysis showed.

Adding to the uncertainty are tariff-related legal challenges and Trump's assertion that he would hammer out bilateral deals with trade partners.

On June 11, Trump announced that a U.S. deal with China was done, with Beijing to supply magnets and rare earth minerals, although specifics of the latest agreement and details on how it will be implemented remain unclear.

He also signed an agreement on June 16, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, formally lowering some tariffs on imports from Britain as the countries work toward a formal trade deal, even as key issues such as steel and aluminium remains unresolved.

Here's a timeline for key upcoming events and dates that could have a bearing on the U.S. tariff policy:

June 26 :

European Union leaders and the European Commission, which negotiates trade agreements on behalf of the EU, will discuss how to respond to Trump's July 9 deadline in Brussels.

July 8:

"Liberation Day" tariffs to take effect following the 90-day suspension period, potentially affecting imports from multiple countries.

July 9: Deadline for United States and the European Union to negotiate a deal to avert 50% tariff duty on all EU imports.

July 14: The EU's 90-day pause on its own retaliatory tariffs to end.