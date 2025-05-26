Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump vows to 'win' against Harvard, threatens to take away billions in funding

AFP |
May 26, 2025 09:08 PM IST

Donald Trump vowed Monday to prevail in his clash with Harvard and again threatened to take away billions in funding from one of the world's top universities.

President Donald Trump vowed Monday to prevail in his clash with Harvard and again threatened to take away billions in funding from one of the world's top universities.

Donald Trump brought up the issue of removing foreign students from Harvard (AP)
Donald Trump brought up the issue of removing foreign students from Harvard (AP)

“I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land,” Trump said, without giving details, in one of a flurry of texts on Monday, the Memorial Day holiday in the US.

He also brought up the issue of removing foreign students from Harvard -- a key source of enrollment and tuition money for the oldest university in the US -- saying he is waiting for Harvard to provide a list of these students.

Trump said he wants this list "so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country."

He added: "But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!"

The Trump administration moved last week to block Harvard from enrolling foreign students, but on Friday a judge suspended the order pending a hearing this week.

Trump is furious at Harvard -- which has produced 162 Nobel prize winners -- for rejecting Washington's oversight on admissions and hiring, amid his claims the school is a hotbed of anti-Semitism and "woke" liberal ideology.

Trump is attacking US universities and other sources of what he sees as left-leaning power in the country like the media as he tries to exert tight, unprecedented presidential control over life in America.

In his fight with Harvard, Trump has threatened to put $9 billion of government funding under review, then went on to freeze a first tranche of $2.2 billion of grants and $60 million of official contracts. The administration has also targeted a Harvard Medical School researcher for deportation.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Memorial Day Wishes.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Memorial Day Wishes.
News / World News / US News / Trump vows to 'win' against Harvard, threatens to take away billions in funding
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On