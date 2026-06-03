Trump vs Mamdani confirmed: POTUS quashes missing rumors with NBA Finals announcement

New York should be prepared to witness a potential Donald Trump vs Zohran Mamdani showdown at the NBA Finals. The president plans to attend Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on June 8. The New York Post cited sources to report that preparations are already underway, with MSG reportedly conducting security walkthroughs ahead of the high-profile visit. Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump are among the several high-profile guests at the NBA Finals (Reuters)

Trump set for Knicks Finals appearance Trump had previously revealed that he intended to attend one of the Finals games in New York after missing the opportunity to attend Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks secured their place in the championship series before that game became necessary, sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I was invited to. I was going to go on Wednesday [Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals], but they closed it out very quickly. They’re great, and Jim Dolan’s a great guy - he’s, as you know, owns and in charge of Madison Square Garden. He’s having a good year,” Trump told The Post's Emily Goodin.

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“Boy, what a team! They win all their games. They really have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games, yeah. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim, and I think it’s great. Great to see it. The Knicks have really, they’ve really suffered for years and they’re doing right now very well.”

Mamdani makes stance clear The expected visit has also created an unusual subplot involving New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a longtime Knicks supporter who is also expected to attend the Finals. However, he made it clear he has no plans to appear alongside Trump.

“If the president went to a game, that's his decision to make. If I go to the game, I'll be doing so separately. New Yorkers, we are an unpredictable people. I think I'd make a fool of myself if I wanted to make a prediction.”

Questions emerge over Trump's absence Trump’s planned NBA Finals appearance comes after several days without a major public event, prompting questions about his whereabouts and health.

The president has not delivered a major public speech since late May, though he has remained active on social media and continued signing executive orders. His most recent medical report, released by the White House following a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, stated that Trump remains in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to carry out his duties.

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White House physician Sean Barbabella said Trump demonstrated “strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.”