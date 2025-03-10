Trump warns government ‘shutdown is possible’ as Republicans unveil six-month stopgap spending bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a government shutdown "could happen" if the House of Representatives cannot muster enough votes to pass a temporary funding bill, but he remains optimistic the measure will get approved. Trump on Saturday signaled his support for the continuing resolution, and urged his fellow Republicans to vote in favor of it.(AP)

“It could happen. It shouldn't have happened, and it probably won't. I think the CR is going to get passed. We'll see,” Trump said when asked by reporters whether there is going to be a government shutdown this week when funding runs out on March 14.

He was referring to the bill, a continuing resolution, or CR, that would fund the government at current levels for the remainder of fiscal year 2025, which ends September 30.

Republicans, who control the House, unveiled a six-month stopgap spending bill on Saturday, and a vote on the measure is expected on Tuesday.

"All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week," Trump posted on social media on Saturday.

“Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country's 'financial house' in order.”

His support for the funding plan has encouraged some hardline Republicans who have previously voted against similar stopgap funding bills, a crucial hurdle in the chamber where House Speaker Mike Johnson leads a slim Republican 218-214 majority.