Trump warns Russia of 'very severe' consequences if it doesn't stop Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump has warned Russia of “very severe” consequences if it does not stop the ongoing war in Ukraine. Answering a reporter's question at the Kennedy Centre on Wednesday, Trump stated that Russia will face actions if it does not agree for a halt after his meeting with Putin in Alaska. Trump stated that Russia will face actions if it does not agree for a halt after his meeting with Putin in Alaska.(AP)

The reporter asked - “Will Russia face any consequences if Vladimir Putin does not agree to stop the war after your meeting on Friday?”

Trump responded with a simple "yes, they will", adding that these consequences would range from tariffs to sanctions.

"I don't have to say. There will be severe consequences," POTUS added further.

Trump's remarks come ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Speaking to reporters, the US president further added that he will pitch for a second meeting which will include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin, and President Zelensky and myself, if they'd like to have me there," said Trump.

However, the US president added that this second meeting will not take place if he does not hear the answers he wants.

Trump's remarks come after a virtual meeting was held with European leaders, during which French President Emmanuel Macron said the US President was prioritising a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

In the same meeting, Ukrainian President Zelensky told the group that Putin “is bluffing” ahead of the planned summit with Trump.

Zelensky further alleged that Putin “is trying to apply pressure ... on all sectors of the Ukrainian front” as part of an attempt to show that Russia is “capable of occupying all of Ukraine.”

The meeting between Trump and Putin is set for Friday, August 15. As per an AP report, the meeting will be held at a military base in Alaska.

Speaking to AP on the condition of anonymity, a White House official said the meeting will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, which was crucial base during the peak of Cold War between the US and Soviet Union.