Trump's many turns on Russia-Ukraine: From spat with Zelensky to telling Putin, ‘Vladimir STOP’

Since before his return to the White House in 2024, Donald Trump has claimed he can bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war “in 24 hours”. As per Trump, this war, which has now entered its fourth year, would not have even started if he were the president. With Trump struggling to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the US president's rhetoric towards both Zelensky and Putin has changed since his return to the White House.(AFP)

With Trump struggling to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the US president's rhetoric towards both Zelensky and Putin has changed multiple times since his return to the White House.

The US President is set to meet with Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska as he moves to establish a truce between Kyiv and Moscow.

“At the end of that meeting, probably the first two minutes, I’ll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made,” Trump told reporters during a press conference on Monday.

Amid the US-led efforts for a ceasefire, it is to be noted that Trump's rhetoric towards Zelensky and Putin has changed.

How Trump's rhetoric has changed

From his Oval Office spat with the Ukrainian president to increased "disappointment" with the Russian President, here's a look at how Trump's outlook has changed:

Peace talks offer: Trump started the year and his presidency by approaching Russia for peace talks. As the Trump administration took a more conciliatory approach towards Russia, the US president openly lashed out at Zelensky.

From calling him a dictator to the very public spat with Zelensky at the Oval Office, Trump's rhetoric towards the Ukrainian president remained aggressive.

Spat with Ukraine prez: In February, Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, publicly targeted Zelensky , accusing the Ukrainian leader of "gambling with World War III". “And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have," said Trump.

Trump's attack on Zelensky prompted the Ukrainian leader to cancel the rest of his US visit and the US moved to pause military aid for Kyiv.

Trusting Russia: Despite Europe and Zelensky warning Trump of Russian disinformation, the US president continued to trust Putin for a potential peace deal. However, in April, Trump condemned Russia's strikes on Kyiv and urged the Russian leader to "STOP."

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Softens towards Zelensky: Following this, Trump's tone towards Ukraine and Zelensky softened. The US president even resumed military aid for Kyiv and agreed to send patriot air defence missiles.

Since this shift, Trump has expressed his increasing frustration with the Russian leader publicly, be it on Truth Social or while speaking to reporters.

Trying a balance now: With efforts to establish a truce underway, Trump has now softened his tone towards both countries. “I thought it was very respectful that the president of Russia is coming to our country as opposed to us going to his country or even a third party place," Trump said ahead of his meeting with Putin.

Furthermore, Trump also seemed to have taken his “land-swap” agenda down a notch by saying he will work to get “territory back for Ukraine.”

Will this tone last? The world will find out more after his meeting with Putin on Friday.

(With inputs from AP)