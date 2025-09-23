Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee shakes tech world; Europe, UK, and Dubai see chance to attract top skilled workers

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to raise the H-1B visa fee has shaken global business circles. The new cost of $100,000 per application, announced on Friday and enforced from Sunday, has left companies assessing the impact. Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1b fee sparks global race for top talent(REUTERS)

According to CNBC, the move is part of Trump's push to safeguard American jobs. Firms must now pay the fee to hire skilled foreign professionals entering the U.S. For decades, Big Tech and financial firms have depended heavily on H-1B visas, particularly bringing talent from India and China.

India criticized the policy, warning it "is likely to have humanitarian consequences." Experts, however, believe other regions could benefit. Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Syz Group, told CNBC that global hubs in Europe, Dubai, and even China may use this as a chance to welcome skilled workers.

He added that the new rule could slow innovation in the U.S., though for giants like Amazon, the fee may not feel too heavy. Amazon alone had over 14,000 H-1B visa holders as of June, while Microsoft, Google, Apple, and Meta each employed more than 4,000.

'An Unprecedented Opportunity' for Global Hubs

Harry Stebbings, founder of VC firm 20VC, called Trump's policy a gift for Europe. In a social media post, he said the U.K. should fast-track H-1B holders to make itself a "talent magnet." British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also reportedly considering scrapping visa fees for top professionals, per CNBC.

Barney Hussey-Yeo, CEO of U.K.-based AI startup Cleo, described the new fee as "an unprecedented opportunity." He claimed over 1,000 highly skilled professionals from elite U.S. tech firms had reached out to him since the weekend. "The U.K. should do everything possible to become the default destination for this world-class talent," he said in a statement.

U.S. Firms See It Differently

Some U.S. firms are trying to turn the shock into recruitment leverage. Metaview CTO. Shahriar Tajbakhsh posted on LinkedIn that his company was ready to hire quickly. While acknowledging global talent competition, he said that for his business, "$100k is a rounding error compared to the value each member of our team creates," as CNBC quoted.

FAQs

Q1. What change did Trump make to H-1B visas?

Ans. He raised the application fee to $100,000, effective immediately.

Q2. Who could benefit from this policy?

Ans. Experts say Europe, the U.K., Dubai, and even China may attract more skilled workers.

Q3. How are U.S. companies reacting?

Ans. Big Tech may absorb the fee, while startups see it as a hiring opportunity.