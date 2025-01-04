Trump's alleged shooter Ryan Routh desires to become Hamas hostage in shocking letter: ‘Will you go with me to Gaza…’

President-elect Donald Trump's would-be assassin Ryan Routh has offered to join Hamas, an group labelled as a terrorist organisation by the UK and others, as a captive. Ryan Routh, who depicts himself as Alexander Hamilton from “It's a Wonderful Life,” is highly obsessed George Bailey.(AFP)

Routh, 58, who is incarcerated in a federal prison in Miami pending trial for attempting to kill Trump, revealed the information in a bizarre letter from a jailhouse, the NY POST reported.

“Will you go with me to Gaza and surrender to Hamas in exchange for a hostage life, please? Will you help me stop the killing of innocent children and families by offering yourself to restart the peace process and end this war?” Routh asks in the letter.

According to Routh, he has been researching and reading about the life of founding father Hamilton, who worked as the first US treasury secretary from 1789 to 1795, “crying” over his passing in a battle with former Vice President Aaron Burr.

Moreover, he likened himself to Bailey, the kindhearted banker portrayed by Jimmy Stewart in the Frank Capra Christmastime classic from 1946.

Ryan Routh expresses willingness to surrender to Gaza

Stressing that he doesn't a desire a world where “our neighbors to struggle” around the world, he writes: “I feel as George Bailey, wondering if there is support and value in honor, dignity, righteousness, meek, modest, altruism, magnanimity, empathy, kindness, caring [and] sacrifice.”

According to NY POST, the letter's envelope featured Routh's name, prison ID number, and prison return address.

Routh's 31-year-old daughter, Sara Routh, an electrician who lives in Hawaii, also signed the letter. She even confirmed the letter's legitimacy, as per the outlet.

Expressing his “willingness to surrender” to Gaza, he said this would be merely to restart the peace talks.

Ryan Routh has a message for university students

Routh further expressed support to the university students backing Hamas by staging violent campus protests.

“It was extremely sad when our US leaders crushed the tent cities created by the University students for Gaza,” Routh writes, encouraging students to rebuild encampments at the “edge of Gaza.”

Last year on September 15, federal agents apprehended Routh with semiautomatic rifle during search at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.