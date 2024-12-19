Trump’s gov shutdown call to impact Holiday travel, military? What closes, what stays open amid Stopgap bill rant

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance are pushing for a government shutdown, urging Republicans in Congress to reject a stopgap funding bill that would keep federal agencies running through March 2025. A potential shutdown could impact Christmas time travel in addition to other public services. Here is a guide to what stays open and what may close if Congress fails to extend funding by Friday. US President-elect Donald Trump will take charge of the Oval Office in January 2025. (AP)

Trump demands for Gov shutdown. What will happen?

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Trump and Vance criticised the bill as insufficient, claiming it doesn’t address key issues like raising the national debt ceiling or reducing spending on certain provisions.

Also read: Trump opposes deal to avert government shutdown

“House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government and hurt everyday Americans all across this country,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said according to the AP.

If the government shuts down due to a failure in Congress to pass a funding bill by Friday night, it will likely have a major impact on air travel and law enforcement during the holiday season. This would also mirror the disruptions seen during the December 2018-2019 shutdown under Trump’s first term. Essential workers would stay on the job, but all other federal employees could face delayed pay, which would be retroactively provided once operations resume.

Holiday travel to be impacted amid US gov shutdown calls

A government shutdown could cause delays for people seeking government services or passports. The air travel system might continue to function normally but could face challenges. Essential air traffic controllers and TSA screeners won’t be paid until the shutdown ends, which could lead to longer wait times at security lines. During a government shutdown, furloughed employees are sent home until the shutdown ends, and they receive back pay once funding is restored.

Reduced staffing could result in more flight delays and cancellations. Other airport services, like customs and border protection, might also be affected. The travel industry could struggle under the strain, potentially increasing costs for travelers and impacting holiday spending.

Postal Service: The United States Postal Service won’t be affected since it operates independently of taxpayer funding, NBC reports.

Military: U.S. military personnel remain on duty, but about half of the Pentagon’s civilian workforce would be furloughed.

Social Security and SSI Payments: These will continue, though response times for inquiries may be delayed.

Medicare and Medicaid: Benefits continue, but there could be delays in customer service.

Veteran Services: Medical care and benefits will continue for veterans.

Affected services

Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo may close as they rely on government funding. Passport issuance, firearm permits, and other non-essential government functions would be halted. Student loan processing times may be delayed. The training of new air traffic controllers will stop, and TSA lines could be longer due to fewer staff.

Market impact

Economic growth could be impacted as Goldman Sachs estimates a 0.2% weekly reduction in economic growth during a shutdown. Latest update: Wall Street stocks sharply declined on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but revised down its forecast for rate cuts in 2025 from four to just two.