Trump's ‘largely negotiated’ US-Iran deal: 5 key takeaways from POTUS' Truth Social post

Trump also confirmed he separately spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu and suggested final details are still under discussion.

In a Truth Social postTrump shared, “Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization,” following calls with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain .

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that a major agreement regarding the US-Iran war with Iran and several Middle Eastern nations is close to completion.

5 key takeaways from POTUS's Truth Social post 1. Trump says a US-Iran agreement is close to finalization. The biggest revelation from Trump’s statement was his claim that negotiations are already substantially complete.

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump wrote.

The phrase strongly implies continued backchannel diplomacy involving the Middle East. However, the White House has not yet disclosed formal details.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also told reporters in India that "there's been some progress made" and that "there may be news later today."

The proposed memorandum or agreement's official text “will be announced shortly.”

2. Iran signalled “narrowing differences.” Iran announced "narrowing differences" in negotiations with the United States following more meetings with Pakistan's army leader in Tehran.

Esmail Baghaei, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, was described by Iran State TV as calling the proposal a "framework agreement" and added, “We want this to include the main issues required for ending the imposed war and other issues of essential importance to us. Then, over a reasonable time span, between 30 to 60 days, details are discussed and ultimately a final agreement is reached.”

3. Gulf Arab states appear heavily involved in negotiations. Trump listed several Arab leaders in his statement. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan were all referenced in Trump’s post.

Read more: US-Iran talks near turning point? What both sides want, where negotiations stand

4. Trump's call with Israel. Trump also revealed that he separately spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the negotiations.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed,” Trump wrote after mentioning his conversation with the Israeli prime minister.

Israel has historically opposed many forms of sanctions relief or nuclear compromise with Iran, arguing Tehran poses an existential threat.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks that ended the nuclear negotiations with Iran. In retaliation, Tehran essentially closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for the region's fertilizer, natural gas, and oil, which hurt the world economy.

5. Strait of Hormuz “will be opened.” One of the most closely watched lines in Trump’s statement involved the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Trump, the proposed agreement would involve two months of talks on Iran's nuclear program and an official proclamation of the end of the conflict. The United States would lift its blockade of Iran's ports, and Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He did not provide specifics.

“In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” Trump wrote.

Baghaei also confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz is one of the topics that is being discussed, per PBS.

Baghaei stated that since Tehran wants to put an end to the conflict before talking about its nuclear program, which has long been at the center of international tensions, nuclear issues are not included in the current conversations.