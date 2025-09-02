Trump's latest ‘smiling’ photo sparks row after Grok's bizarre 2024 claim

President Donald Trump's absence from public appearances over the past week has fueled renewed speculation about his health. Amid the online chatter, conservative radio host John Fredericks posted a photo of himself with Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, aiming to reassure supporters. U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Club on September 1, 2025 in Sterling, Virginia. President Trump is remaining in the Washington, DC area for the Labor Day Weekend.(Getty Images via AFP)

In the photo, Trump is seen smiling, wearing a white T-shirt and a white "USA" cap while standing next to Fredericks. While some users welcomed the image as a sign of good health, others questioned its authenticity, claiming the image may have been edited or taken on an earlier date.

One person commented, “This photo has been circulated before. It's from 2024."

Another wrote, “Are you sure that's Trump? Looks like a cardboard cutout It looks like Trump is being supported. He seems to be leaning against Fredericks.”

A third person added, “Nice try. This picture is fake. There is a person in the mirror with their hand on the platform. Staircases are completely different.”

Grok's response sparks confusion

An AI-generated response from Grok added to the confusion, stating that, “It looks like this photo was taken on May 29, 2024, at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, based on Getty Images credits and similar images from that day.”

John Fredericks issues clarification

To address the claims, Fredericks issued a clarification, “This photo was taken August 31, 2025 (yesterday) by my wife Anne on her phone at approximately 4:00 PM EST after golf & lunch at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Secret Service allowed the photo at POTUS direction. Thanks & have a great day.”

Health rumors

Speculation about Trump’s health began last week after people noticed bruising on his hand during a recent appearance. His absence from public view since a cabinet meeting on August 26 fueled further discussion online.

Trump responded to the rumors on Sunday via Truth Social, saying he had “never felt better in my life.”