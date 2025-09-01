Donald Trump rebuffs health rumours, says ‘never felt better in my life’

US President Donald Trump brushed aside swirling rumours about his health with a pointed social media post on Monday, saying, “never felt better in my life." US President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.(Bloomberg)

Trump dismissed speculation about his “deteriorating” health on Truth Social, while resharing a post by conservative commentator DC Draino, who accused the social media of a “comical double standard.”

“Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he’s ‘sharp’ and ‘top of his game,’ meanwhile, he was wearing diapers and napping,” Draino wrote.

“President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history and media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours. Comical double standard,” he added.

The chatter intensified as the US President was absent from public view for several days, prompting claims that he was either gravely ill or dead. Notably, at 79, Donald Trump became the oldest US president ever sworn into office when he took the oath in January for his second term.

JD Vance's ‘terrible tragedy’ remark

Speculation gained momentum when Vice President JD Vance, in an interview, spoke of being prepared for “a terrible tragedy” while stressing that the president remained in “incredibly good health.”

“And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” he said

“Yes, terrible tragedies happen,” Vance added. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.”

Also Read | Barron Trump reacts to dad Donald's death rumours; here's what he said

Viral claims

Videos on TikTok and posts on X spread unverified claims that Trump was suffering from conditions such as chronic venous insufficiency. Others pointed to visible bruises as supposed evidence of illness.

The speculation echoed concerns raised last month when White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump had undergone tests after swelling in his legs and bruises on his hands were observed in photos.

However, the rumours were put to rest, when Trump was photographed on Sunday playing golf at his Virginia club, dressed in a white polo shirt, black pants, and his signature red MAGA cap.

Also Read | Trump quashes crazy death rumours after being spotted golfing in Virginia with grandkids; See pic

He appeared relaxed and at ease as he departed the White House with his grandchildren earlier in the day—an image that appeared to quiet the wave of unfounded death rumours.