Trump quashes crazy death rumours after being spotted golfing in Virginia with grandkids; See pic

Donald Trump has been pictured playing golf at his Virginia club, which has put an end to the strange death rumors that have been going around the social media. Wearing a white polo shirt, his trademark red MAGA hat, and black pants, the 47th President appeared at ease and unconcerned by the rumors circulating about him as he departed the White House this morning with his grandchildren. Trump's golf outing in Virginia confirms he is alive, putting an end to social media death speculation.(AFP)

The White House press pool verified the sighting, pointing out that Trump departed in his motorcade early on Saturday morning before making his way to the links. The report, which was timestamped on August 30 at 8:49 a.m., provided evidence that the GOP leader was still alive and well.

WH pool

All about Trump's death rumours

There had been a lot of rumors on social media that Trump is no more. Speculation intensified when Vice President JD Vance alluded to a potential “tragedy” regarding the succession to the presidency, and Simpsons creator Matt Groening was drawn into conspiracy strands that suggested a cartoon “prediction” of Trump's demise. The ideas were further fueled by TikTok clips and X conversation, where some users cited unsubstantiated claims of ailments including chronic venous insufficiency and bruises as proof.

Influencers and streamers, like as Adin Ross, tried to dismiss the rumors, but the craze persisted until the golf sighting in Virginia gained traction.

Meanwhile, Axios also reported that Trump was set to play golf, putting an end to all the speculations.

Netizens react as Trump plays golf in Virginia

Responding to Freelance journalist Nathan Howard's post, one X user wrote: “Going golfing with Kai 🫶🏻.”

“I'm relieved 😉👍,” commented another Trump supporter.

“Sorry, disgusting haters, not sorry,” one more chimed in.

Trump, on the other hand, has praised Vance's growing popularity and even hinted at a future ticket that might include Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling him the most potential heir to his Make America Great Again movement.