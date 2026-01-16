Trump's Mar-a-Lago hosts eerie 'furry party', pics viral; Governor Newsom quips 'dictator cosplay makes sense'

A video from the event was shared on X as well, with the caption reading “Entertainers wearing dog masks and Rococo-era 18th-century European aristocratic court costumes danced for Mar-a-Lago guests at a party this weekend.”

The pictures are from the American Humane Society’s 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala, which was hosted there.

The eerie photos have been widely circulated online with California Governor Gavin Newsom 's press office commenting on the matter. He dubbed it a ‘furry party’. A furry is a person who enjoys anthropomorphic animals.

Photos from a party at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump 's Florida property, have raised eyebrows. The pictures show people in dog masks dancing and going about the property.

Newsom's office shared the post, exclaiming “Why is Donald Trump hosting a FURRY PARTY???.” The California governor is a staunch critic of the president and in recent months, his X posts have largely been dedicated to trolling the Trump administration.

Reactions to Mar-a-Lago party visuals Visuals of the event drew plenty of reactions online. “I thought that only the Liberals were into the whole furries thing, but guess not. MAGA Furries at Mar-Lago was NOT on my bingo card. This is some crazy creep stuff,” one person wrote on X.

Another said “Ummm... So Trump throwing furry parties at Maralago now? I So, I guess the right is all about furries now?”. Yet another person remarked, “Is Trump attempting to court the MAFA Lobby (Make America Furry Again) in a lame attempt to regain support?".

Newsom's press office doubled down, saying “The whole dictator cosplay thing is starting to make sense," referring to the animal cosplay at Mar-a-Lago.