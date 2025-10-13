Trump's ‘umbrella fail’ on Air Force One plane goes viral amid Middle East trip: 'Embarrassing'

It was a rainy day in Maryland on Sunday as President Donald Trump reached Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One for his much-anticipated Middle East trip. The 79-year-old stepped out of his car and went to board the Air Force One plane with an umbrella to protect himself from the torrential rains. President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One as he boards upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews Sunday, Oct. 12.(AP)

But just as he was about to be done with the umbrella after entering the plane through the boarding ramp, the POTUS had an embarrassing 'umbrella fail' that went viral on social media. He struggled to close the umbrella. But soon, an aide came to help the President, and he then stepped inside the plane.

Here's the viral video:

Sunday was not the first time the President struggled with an umbrella. There are records of his 'umbrella fails' going back to his first term as POTUS. On a similar rainy afternoon in October 2018, Trump failed to close the umbrella while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. The wind took the umbrella away, and it began to wobble on the ground.

Then, recently, in April 2025, while departing for a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago, Trump attempted to carry an open umbrella through the narrow aircraft door. After a brief struggle, he handed it off to a staffer and proceeded inside.

Trump Middle East Trip: Here's What To Know

Donald Trump's Middle East trip comes at a crucial juncture as the peace deal between Hamas and Israel, negotiated by US, is finalized. Trump's first stop is Israel. Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu announced that they are ready to receive the 48 Israeli hostages from Hamas as part of the peace deal. Trump will speak at the Israel parliament after the hostage release. Trump will then head to Egypt to join a Middle East peace summit.

Notably, as part of the peace deal, Israel has pledged to release 250 prisoners and 1700 detained Palestinians.

As Trump boarded Air Force One, he told reporters that he expects the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to hold.

"I have a lot of verbal guarantees, guarantees that aren’t down in writing, but they were given to me, and I believe they’re going to be held very strongly," he said. “That’s why I think it’s going to be success.”