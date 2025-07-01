Trump's ‘Victory 45–47’ fragrances: Where to buy and how much they cost

Donald Trump is once again in the fragrance market, this time with a new scent collection meant to mark his return to the presidency in 2025. The newly launched line, titled ‘Victory 45–47,’ is a nod to his two non-consecutive terms as the 45th and 47th president of the United States. Donald Trump launches a new fragrance collection, 'Victory 45–47,' marking his anticipated return to the presidency in 2025.(gettrumpfragrances.com.)

Where to buy Trump's ‘Victory 45–47’ fragrances

Trump announced the fragrances on Monday via his social media platform, Truth Social. “Trump Fragrances are here,” he wrote in the post, sharing a link to gettrumpfragrances.com, where the collection is now available for purchase.

“They’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women.” He ended the post, saying, “Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

The new line includes two fragrances: an Eau de Parfum for women and a cologne for men. Both are housed in gold bottles topped with a statue-like sculpture of Trump himself.

Gettrumpfragrances.com, the official website, notes the ‘Victory 47 – Trump Cologne for Men’, features “rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish” and is intended “For men who lead with strength, confidence, and purpose.” Meanwhile, the women’s version, ‘Victory 47 – Trump Perfume,’ is described as a fragrance that “captures confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination.”

How much do Trump's ‘Victory 45–47’ fragrances cost?

Each bottle of Victory 45–47 retails for $249, but the site offers generous bulk discounts. Customers who add two bottles to their cart will see the price drop to $199 each, and a third purchase activates a ‘Gift Bundle Discount,’ slashing $150 off the total.

Notably, the POTUS' original Victory 45 scent, and the follow-up “Fight, Fight, Fight” edition, named after the popular slogan following the assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, were both previously released and quickly sold out. However, some copies of the Trump fragrances are still for sale on eBay.