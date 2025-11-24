Trump's viral limping video raises new health concerns amid outing with grandson, ‘Does he have a prosthesis?’

Donald Trump has raised new health concerns after being seen with a noticeable limp while enjoying time with his grandson. The President was accompanied by his 9-year-old grandson, Theodore Kushner, at the White House Presidential Walk of Fame over the weekend. Concerns about Trump's health grow as he struggles to walk straight and drags one leg during public appearance.(X@MysterySolvents)

The duo wore suits as they played catch with an NFL football. Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, 44, posted several photos of the occasion on her Instagram account, having recently experienced her own mysterious injury, which was revealed through a concerning X-ray.

The 79-year-old Republican leader and his grandson were also recorded walking along the Presidential Walk of Fame. Trump was observed pointing at some of the historical figures depicted in the hall as Theodore followed closely behind. This comes after a shocking claim about his health was made by the daughter of Trump's physician, amid growing concerns.

However, the POTUS appeared to have difficulty walking in a straight line. Viewers of the video, which has garnered nearly a million views on X, highlighted that Trump seemed unsteady on his feet, dragging one of his legs as he moved.

Netizens react to viral Trump video

The viral Trump video has garnered netizens' attention with one writing: “Does he have a prosthesis?”

“Trump’s walk would demand a breathalyzer under other circumstances,” another commented. “I always walk like that...when I'm drunk.”

“Limpy Don,” a third person said, while the fourth one commented, “Trump is not well...”

Trump and speculations around his health

In the video, Trump seemed to be dragging his left leg. This comes following a warning from a clinical psychologist regarding the US President's right leg "swing".

Dr. John Gartner asserted that Trump's coordination has deteriorated in recent years, emphasizing that such decline is indicative of dementia.

The psychologist further alleged that Trump has consistently exhibited one symptom that he described as “diagnostic” of Frontotemporal dementia, noting that other specialists have identified the same issues in him.

Notwithstanding these assertions, Trump insists that he is in good health, and his latest physical examination at the White House would appear to support this claim.