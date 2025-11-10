Vassily Ivanchuk backs Chess World Cup organisers after Ian Nepomniachtchi's controversial criticism

The ongoing Chess World Cup 2025 in Goa has seen some controversies. The biggest controversy is probably Ian Nepomniachtchi's reaction after getting eliminated. The Russian GM lost to Diptayan Ghosh in the second round and left the venue immediately. Within an hour, he checked out of his hotel, and later slammed the tournament and its organisers in his Telegram channel. His statement was cryptic, without pointing to any direct reason, and he slammed the 'conditions' of the tournament, saying he would never return to India again. Vassily Ivanchuk praised the World Cup organisers.(X)

Chess legend Vassily Ivanchuk was also knocked out of the tournament in a second-round exit. But unlike Nepomniachtchi, he praised the tournament in Goa.

Speaking at a press conference, he said, "Excellent, excellent, excellent. I just want to say thank you to the organisers for the correct atmosphere, and to the arbiters of course. I have no complaints. I can only say thank you to everybody, especially those who supported me."

"My play, it’s my choice, my problem probably. But it has no relation to atmosphere, to organisers."

According to reports, Nepomniachtchi left for the airport immediately, but didn't raise any official complaint. He drew in the first game as black, and then lost in the second game.

Meanwhile, Ivanchuk lost to Sam Shankland. "I prepared lines, but my preparation wasn’t so good, unfortunately, probably, especially from the psychological side. From the opening aspect I was more or less prepared, but psychologically it’s more difficult", he said.

A leading chess player since 1988, Ivanchuk has been ranked at No. 2 three times (July 1991, July 1992, October 2007). During his glittering career, he has won the World Blitz C'ship in 2007 and World Rapid C'ship in 2016. Meanwhile, he has also won Linares, Wijk aan Zee, Tal Memorial, Gibraltar MAsters and M-Tel Masters titles.