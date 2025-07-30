Tsunami hits Hawaii: Live webcams show conditions in Hanalei, Kauai, and Waikiki
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 11:21 am IST
Watch the tsunami strike Waikiki, Hawaii live streaming webcams. Coastal areas in Hawaii, Alaska, and California initiated evacuations.
The tsunami has already been experienced in Hanalei, Hawaii, according to the data from the buoys around Nawiliwili. Initial waves detected are relatively small, nearly 2ft.
Notably, panic swept through Hawaii on Wednesday after a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami alerts across the Pacific.
Coastal communities across Japan, Russia, and the U.S. West Coast were jolted into action, with emergency sirens blaring and evacuation orders issued in several areas.
Following the ripple across the Pacific, emergency systems were activated, and phones lit up with warnings from Hawaii to Alaska, and down into coastal parts of California.
ALSO READ| ‘We’re expecting a 15-ft tsunami’: Chaos in Hawaii as roads clog, residents flee in panic
Social media quickly filled with live footage of rising waters and shoreline changes, including feeds from real-time cameras on Maui that gave viewers a front-row seat.
Watch live webcams of Hawaii here:
.
Stay updated with US News
covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump
and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire
.
Stay updated with US News
covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump
and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire
.
News / World News / US News /
Tsunami hits Hawaii: Live webcams show conditions in Hanalei, Kauai, and Waikiki