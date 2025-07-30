The tsunami has already been experienced in Hanalei, Hawaii, according to the data from the buoys around Nawiliwili. Initial waves detected are relatively small, nearly 2ft. Coastal communities in Japan, Russia, and the U.S. West Coast activated emergency systems, with sirens blaring and evacuation orders issued following tsunami alerts.(Pixaby)

Notably, panic swept through Hawaii on Wednesday after a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami alerts across the Pacific.

Coastal communities across Japan, Russia, and the U.S. West Coast were jolted into action, with emergency sirens blaring and evacuation orders issued in several areas.

Following the ripple across the Pacific, emergency systems were activated, and phones lit up with warnings from Hawaii to Alaska, and down into coastal parts of California.

Social media quickly filled with live footage of rising waters and shoreline changes, including feeds from real-time cameras on Maui that gave viewers a front-row seat.

Watch live webcams of Hawaii here:

