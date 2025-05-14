Tulsi Gabbard's tweet schooling Trump over ‘America First’ goes viral; ‘Being Saudi Arabia’s…’

An old tweet from Tulsi Gabbard, the head of intelligence, is circulating online as US President Donald Trump commences his four-day Middle East tour, which is centered on business agreements. In November 2018, Gabbard, who was then a presidential candidate, chastised Trump for deviating from his “America First” stance. “Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not ‘America First,’” Gabbard wrote on X (then Twitter). In November 2018, Tulsi Gabbard, who was then a presidential candidate, chastised Trump for deviating from his “America First” stance. (AFP)

Back then, Trump declared in a tweet that the US was “locked and loaded,” meaning it was prepared to use force to defend Saudi Arabia's oil interests against Iran. According to reports, he had warned that Iran would face retaliation from the US for allegedly assaulting Saudi oil setups.

A disgruntled Gabbard claimed on social media that Trump was behaving as if Saudi Arabia was giving him direct orders. “Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not ‘America First,’” she tweeted.

The US had “reason to believe” that it knew who carried out the attack, Trump responded, adding that the the Saudi government was “waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack” and how America could help.

Trump breaks silence on ‘flying palace’ gift from Qatar's royal family

The post reappeared after Trump declared on Sunday that only a “fool” would turn down a free gift, confirming that the United States will receive a $400 million premium Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from Qatar's royal family. "The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME!" Trump stated in a post on Truth Social. Calling it a present from Qatar, he clarified, “It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive.”

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump has inked a number of new deals with Saudi Arabia, notably in the fields of economic cooperation and defense, according to CNN.