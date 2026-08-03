Twin Falls, Idaho shooting death toll: Was Chad Williams among 3 killed? Police provide ‘most accurate information’

The Twin Falls Police Department has shared an update on the death toll following a deadly mass shooting at an In-N-Out in Idaho. The gunman was identified as Chad Williams, 24, who killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said at a press conference Sunday, August 2.

An emergency responder at the site of a fatal shooting incident in Twin Falls, Idaho, U.S., August 1, 2026, in this still image obtained from a video. (ABC AFFILIATE KIVI/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

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Police have now confirmed that the three people who died did not include the shooter. Including Williams, four people lost their lives.

What the Twin Falls Police Department said

“The Twin Falls Police Department is providing an update on the tragic shooting that occurred Saturday, August 1, 2026, near In-N-Out. Our priority is to provide the most accurate information available, correct misinformation, and direct victims, families, witnesses, and community members to the proper resources,” the Twin Falls Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted. We understand the fear, grief, and concern this has caused in our community.”

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{{^usCountry}} “At approximately 2:29 p.m., the Twin Falls City Communications Center received 911 calls reporting shots fired. Officers, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, responded. The Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics also responded, provided aid, and transported victims,” the post added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At approximately 2:29 p.m., the Twin Falls City Communications Center received 911 calls reporting shots fired. Officers, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, responded. The Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics also responded, provided aid, and transported victims,” the post added. {{/usCountry}}

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At this time, the police department can confirm:

Three victims are deceased

One suspect is deceased

Two injured victims have been treated and released

Three injured victims are in stable condition

Two injured victims are in critical condition

“These numbers are preliminary and may be updated. Victim identities are not being released at this time out of respect for their families,” the post said.

Investigators are now reviewing evidence, conducting interviews and trying to determine the full circumstances, including a possible motive, police said.

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“We can confirm that an off-duty state trooper and a citizen returned gunfire toward the suspect. We commend their heroic actions, which we believe helped drive the suspect away from the scene and prevent further casualties,” the post said.

It added that a second officer-involved shooting took place as officers searched for the suspect. No one was injured in that incident, which is being investigated by the Jerome Police Department.

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“Crisis counselors will be available today until 8:00 p.m. at Rock Creek Elementary School and on additional days as needed. With the assistance of the FBI, we are working on setting up a seeking victims website and will share that information when it becomes available,” said the post.

What we know about the victims

Williams appeared to be armed with an AR-style rifle. He opened fire at the restaurant around 2 pm and then spilled into the parking lot in what Hicks described as a “very chaotic” scene.

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“We want to take a moment and commend the actions of the off-duty officer and this citizen and their heroic action to stop this incident,” Hicks said. “We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties.”

Williams acted alone. His family has been cooperative in the investigation.

“Their hearts are also broken at this time,” Hicks said of Williams’s family.

While the victims have not been named, we do know that an associate at the fast-food chain was killed in the shooting, which was confirmed by In-N-Out Burger’s president Lynsi Snyder in a statement.

Terry Dudley has been identified by his son and his employer as one of the injured. North Star Taxi wrote on Facebook that Terry is one of its drivers. It confirmed that he is alive but has a “long road ahead of him.”