Two dead, several others injured in North Carolina weekend party shooting

A shooting at a weekend party in southeastern North Carolina killed two people and critically wounded several others, a sheriff said Saturday, according to the Associated Press. 13 individuals were shot, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins' office.

“There is no current threat to the community as this appears to have been an isolated incident,” the release said.

Homicide investigators and others reached the scene of the party, which was taking place in a rural area outside of Maxton, about 95 miles southwest of Raleigh near the South Carolina border.

According to Wilkins' office, more than 150 people had fled the scene before law enforcement officers reached. The sheriff has asked that anyone with information about what happened or the people who were at the scene to contact their office.

More information regarding the incident and those who lost their lives or sustained injuries, has not been made public yet.