Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Two men stabbed on Southbound train at Grand Central Station; Here's what exactly happened and all about suspect

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 18, 2025 08:34 PM IST

Two men, aged 28 and 38, were stabbed on a southbound 5 train at Grand Central station in the morning.

Two men were stabbed on a train traveling through Grand Central on Wednesday morning.

Two men were stabbed while riding a southbound train at Grand Central. The assailant escaped after the attack, and police are still investigating the incident and whether the victims knew the attacker.(AFP (Representative))
Two men were stabbed while riding a southbound train at Grand Central. The assailant escaped after the attack, and police are still investigating the incident and whether the victims knew the attacker.(AFP (Representative))

At around 7:20 a.m., authorities said, two males, aged 28 and 38, were stabbed in the stomach, and the elder man was also wounded in the buttocks while riding a southbound 5 train at the 42nd Street-Grand Central station, NY POST reported.

Although there was a verbal argument that led to the attacks, it is unclear what exactly happened and police were unable to determine right away if the victims knew who had attacked them.

According to police, the suspect fled following the assault and has not been apprehended.

This is a developing story

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
