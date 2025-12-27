Tylor Chase update: How Daniel Curtis Lee's rescue attempt tragically failed, ‘Door left open, microwave in the tub…’

Daniel Curtis Lee, best known from ‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide,’ recently revealed that his attempt to rescue former co-star Tylor Chase, who is homeless, had failed. Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on ‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide’ from 2004 to 2007, was seen in viral videos living on the streets of Riverside, California, in an extremely disheveled state. Tylor Chase update: How Daniel Curtis Lee's rescue attempt tragically failed(@ricecrackerspov/TikTok)

After the videos surfaced, Lee tried to help Chase by getting him a motel room for safety. However, shortly after, Lee shared in a heartbreaking update that the motel called him just hours after Chase checked him. The room was trashed and the door was left open. Despite his rescue attempt, Chase was back on the streets.

“Happy holidays, everyone,” Lee said in a video. “I hope you’re somewhere nice and warm with your families. Unfortunately, Tylor Chase is not, and this is the case for millions of other Americans. Just that night, I received a call from management. They’re upset. The door is left open. Why is there a microwave in the tub? The refrigerator is turned over. I just feel so devastated.”

“I don’t understand how a system could be in place, right? We have all these social systems where help should be provided for these people facing mental health issues, drug abuse issues, right? Taxpayers vote on this stuff all the time,” he continued.

Lee added, “I think that it is time to put in a call for 51 50, but I, I also need insight from you all. Do you think that’s fair to have a third party call and get someone entry into a facility when you know they need the treatment and they’re gravely mentally disabled?"

Tylor Chase to enter rehab

A recent report said that Chase will be entering rehab. According to TMZ, Jacob Harris, the owner of Shipwreck Barbershop in Riverside, stated that he had visited Chase and was able to find a crisis centre that would do an on-site evaluation.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Harris said, "I was finally get hold of a crisis centre that would come out and do a same-day evaluation. They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for a 72-hour treatment. He's is in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help."

Harris got involved as he is an acquaintance of former Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss, who wanted to help Chase.

“I have received many messages about [Tylor Chase],” Weiss said in a video on Instagram. “I reached out to some friends of mine, and we have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

“All we need to do now is find him. I’m not in Los Angeles, or I would go look for him myself,” he added.