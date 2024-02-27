Uber driver allegedly kidnaps woman, takes her to Florida motel where she 'woke up naked'

In a tragic incident, a US woman claimed that a man deceived her by posing as an Uber driver and driving her to a motel in Miami, Florida, where she "woke up naked" with no memory of how she reached there. The accused was detained and charged with two charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of fraudulent possession of identification.(Pixabay)

In a statement, City of Miami Police said that 49-year-old Danny Estalin Maurad-Avecillas is now facing sexual assault allegations.

He was detained and charged with two charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of fraudulent possession of identification. The police investigation has revealed that he has victimised other women too.

Victim suffered bodily injuries

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News Miami, the victim's friend booked an Uber ride for her from South Beach, Miami on Jan. 12.

Despite dropping her to Airbnb, the accused drove her over 20 minutes away to Motel 77, the affidavit said.

In a video posted by local Fox affiliate WSVN, the victim can be heard saying, “he made me believe that was my Uber and said, ‘Get in the car, get in the car,’ and that’s it.” “It looked exactly like the car that I was waiting for.”

Maurad-Avecillas, who is thought to be a registered Uber driver, reportedly used the woman's credit card to fill his car's petrol tank as well as to make payments for the accommodation.

Next day, the victim "woke up naked" with no memory of how she arrived there or what had happened to her. Police stated she may have been sexually abused.

In the court, the victim claimed that she suffered bodily injuries in the incident.

“I have bodily injury. I don’t know what they did to me. I have bruises,” the woman mentioned.

After discovering that $240 had been taken from her purse, she walked to a nearby restaurant and sought to speak with the police.

Miami Police investigation and Uber's statement

During the initial investigation, Miami Police spoke with the victim's companion, who said that he had warned her about getting into the wrong Uber, as per the affidavit.

According to the Miami Police Department, the inquiry centers around the driver who is accused of robbing, targeting females in the dark hours, and potentially sexually abusing them.

In a statement, Uber described the allegations against Maurad-Avecillas as "sickening" and claimed that they have revoked his license.

"There are no words to describe this sickening behavior," an Uber official stated. "We removed the driver's access as soon as this was reported to us and are supporting law enforcement with their investigation."