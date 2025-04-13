UC Davis shooting: 3 injured at Community Park, shooter flees the scene

University of California, Davis sent an alert to students and staff about a large police response to a reported shooting at Community Park on Saturday. Officials asked locals to avoid the area, adding that there is no credible threat to campus yet. UC Davis sent an alert for a shooting near its campus(Unsplash)

“The City of Davis Police is currently on scene at Community Park, 201 East 14th Street investigating a reported shooting that occurred. Please avoid the area due to a heavy police presence until further notice. No credible threat to campus,” the alert sent to students read.

UC Davis confirmed the alert on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “An Aggie Alert has been issued to avoid the 14th Street and Community Park area. No credible threat to campus,” the university said.

Local media outlet The Davis Enterprise reported that three people were shot at a 'gathering sponsored by a campus organization during UC Davis' Picnic Day'. However, no fatalities have been confirmed. The shooter reportedly fled the scene.

The publication added that officers have shut down F Street south of Covell Boulevard and traffic is being rerouted. All injured were bandaged on the scene and picked up by an ambulance, the report added.

Previous shooting incidents near UC Davis

February 10, 2022: A shooting took place near the Mace Boulevard on-ramp to Interstate 80, close to Davis. Andre Chevill Wilson, 53, allegedly fired at another motorist, striking two vehicles. No injuries were reported. Wilson’s truck crashed into a ditch, and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The incident disrupted traffic and Amtrak service briefly.

January 10, 2019: A shooting occurred in Downtown Davis, prompting a UC Davis WarnMe alert advising people to avoid the area. No specific details on location, injuries, or outcomes are provided in official records, and it’s unclear if it was directly adjacent to campus.

December 14, 2004: A fatal police shooting occurred on the UC Davis campus outside the Student Housing office. A non-student suspect, acting erratically and threatening a student, fired a handgun at UC Davis police officers, who returned fire, killing him. No students were harmed, and the three officers involved were placed on administrative leave during a Yolo County-led investigation.