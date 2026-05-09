UFO files: Aliens seen in 1960s? Bombshell claim from older FBI documents; 'three and a half to four feet tall'

A batch of declassified US government records has added details to decades of unexplained aerial sightings, compiling hundreds of reports from military personnel, intelligence units and civilians who documented objects and phenomena they could not identify. An FBI memo from 1966 described reports of metallic objects capable of hovering without sound, interfering with electronic systems. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The release, published through a public government archive, includes photos, videos and written case files on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

According to NBC News, officials describe most entries as “unresolved cases,” meaning investigators could not reach a clear explanation due to missing data or limited evidence.

Strange sightings The files are a global logbook, from western US skies to remote ocean corridors and military zones across continents. Among the entries are infrared images capturing unidentified objects over western US airspace, radar traces of unknown shapes moving through clouds, and military sensor footage showing multiple fast-moving objects.

One report describes a mysterious object detected beneath a helicopter mid-flight, while another notes a football-shaped craft observed by US Indo-Pacific Command near Japan.

There are also sightings logged over African airspace and ocean regions near Greece, where objects were tracked but never identified.

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A separate 2020 US Air Force report records unusual aerial activity over southern United States airspace, while a more recent US Army entry (2026) documents another unexplained event in North America.

Unusual lights and shapes Beyond Earth, the archive includes Apollo-era material. One archival Apollo 17 image shows three unexplained lights hovering above the lunar surface.

Across multiple military and space recordings, bright points of light appear, sometimes moving rapidly, sometimes stationary.

Across decades of reports, witnesses describe star-like formations, metallic shapes, and fast-moving objects that appear and vanish in seconds.

Some accounts mention disk-like or egg-shaped forms, while others describe structures that seemed to hover silently before accelerating away at high speed.

Strangest claims from older FBI files Earlier FBI records from the 1960s, referenced in declassified summaries, add an even more unusual layer. A memo from 1966 described reports of metallic objects capable of hovering without sound, interfering with electronic systems, and then suddenly darting away at extreme speeds.

It also listed common shapes reported by witnesses at the time: disk-shaped craft, elongated “zeppelin-like” objects, and egg-shaped forms that appeared more frequently in later sightings.

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Some witnesses allegedly reported seeing small humanoid figures near the craft, described as around “three and a half to four feet tall,” wearing suit-like clothing and helmets.

Officials, however, noted these accounts were unverified and based solely on eyewitness descriptions.

Despite the volume of material, officials emphasize the files do not confirm extraterrestrial life or contact with non-human intelligence. Most entries remain unexplained observations rather than verified findings.