UK PM Keir Starmer to scrap Trump's state visit over Zelensky row? 'I'm not going to be diverted…'

UK Prime Keir Starmer has rejected pleas from the SNP to cancel Donald Trump's historic second state visit following his and Ukrainian President Zelensky heated exchange at the White House. Keir Starmer (R) greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) as he arrives to attend a summit held at Lancaster House in central London on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Toby Melville / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

During the most-awaited meeting on Friday, Trump accused Zelensky of “gambling with World War Three”. Scotland's First Minister John Swinney called the heated discussion “deeply troubling”.

While King Charles promised Trump a state visit, Swinney told the BBC he did not see how that could happen unless he was “absolutely full-square with us” in defending Ukraine.

Starmer reacts amid SNP's call to boycott Trump

However, Starmer condemned those who were “trying to ramp up the rhetoric” following Trump-Zelensky clash.

The UK PM, who is scheduled to host a summit of European leaders that includes Zelensky, told BBC: “I've seen people ramping up the rhetoric and taking to Twitter and saying what they would do – good for them, I'm not that interested in that.”

He further mentioned that he wants to focus on the practical steps and see what can be done to maintain the relationships and lasting peace in Europe.

“I'm not going to be diverted by the SNP or others trying to ramp up the rhetoric without really appreciating what is the single most important thing at stake here – we're talking about peace in Europe,” Starmer said.

Starmer's comments come after his meeting with Zelensky and SNP's criticism.

Stephen Flynn, the leader of the SNP in Westminster, in a post on X asked Starmer to “better get back up off his knees and revoke that offer of a state visit”. Several SNP MPs Have questioned the UK PM over his relationship with Trump.

Starmer vows support for Ukraine

Starmer reaffirmed the UK's support for Ukraine during his meeting with Zelensky, stating that “we stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take.”

During his trip to the US, Starmer gave Trump a letter from the King proposing a first meeting to discuss the details of a second state visit in Scotland, where Trump possesses two golf clubs.

Rather than being accorded state visits, the second term US Presidents are usually invited to tea or lunch with the monarch.