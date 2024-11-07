UK PM Starmer offers “hearty congratulations” to Donald Trump on his victory

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate Trump on his election win. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his electoral victory(REUTERS)

"The Prime Minister offered his hearty congratulations and said he looked forward to working closely with President-elect Trump across all areas of the special relationship," a statement from Starmer's office said.

"From defence and security to growth and prosperity, the relationship between the UK and US was incredibly strong and would continue to thrive for many years to come, the leaders agreed."

“The Prime Minister also reflected on the situation in the Middle East and underscored the importance of regional stability.”