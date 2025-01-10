UK sees coldest night of winter as temperatures expected to fall further

The UK has recorded its coldest night of this winter so far with more freezing temperatures expected in the coming days. Overnight temperatures fell as low as minus 14C in Altanharra, northern Scotland, according to the Met Office. Weather warnings for ice were in place across the majority of Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as large parts of the east of England, until 10am on Friday. The Met Office has said Friday will see “the start of a change to our weather” with milder temperatures “attempting to move in from the south west through the morning”. But this is expected to only make “limited progress” and patchy rain, sleet and snow is expected across parts of South west Britain. The forecaster added: “Amounts of snow are uncertain – probably small and confined to high ground, but there is a risk of icy surfaces in places. Much of the rest of the UK will have another dry and bright day but remaining very cold, with few freezing fog patches lasting all day.” Friday night is predicted to bring the lowest temperatures of the cold snap in parts of Scotland and northern England, with temperatures between minus 15C and minus 20C possible. Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said said: “That’s probably the lowest limits that we’re … expecting, we probably don’t really expect many places to get close to minus 20C, but we could see one or two places that could just touch that mark overnight Friday into Saturday. “Just because it’s, again, still conditions, it’s high pressure, not a lot of wind and under clear skies as well. “Especially where there’s still snow on the ground across Scotland and northern England, that’s sort of a perfect scenario to see those temperatures just plummet from Friday night into Saturday morning as well.” The weather will slowly warm as Monday nears. Mr Eslick said: “Saturday is still going to be another cold one, unfortunately.” However, clouds will come in from the west which should prevent temperatures dropping as quickly, he said. The meteorologist added: “Sunday will still be a chilly one, but not as cold as what we’ve seen for today and for tomorrow. “By Monday, we are expecting the temperatures to come back up to what we would expect for this time of year, which is around sort of 7C 8C”. Snow and winds have so far brought travel disruption, with rail lines forced to close. Manchester Airport closed both its runways on Thursday morning “due to significant levels of snow” but they were later reopened. Transport for Wales closed some rail lines in the country due to track damage following a period of “heavy wind, rain and snow”. Hundreds of schools in Scotland and around 90 in Wales were shut on Thursday. As icy conditions persist, motorists are being urged to stick to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted. Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022. The UK Health Security Agency has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday. Amber alerts have been extended and will now run until January 12, meaning a rise in deaths is likely, the agency said.

Temperatures are forecast to fall further over the coming days (Gareth Fuller/PA)