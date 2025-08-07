United Airlines system hacked? Theories emerge amid massive outage, FAA ground stop

United Airlines experienced a massive system outage on Wednesday, resulting in several flight halts and a FAA ground stop across several airports. The airline said that it is ‘expecting additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue’. Now, theories about a system hack have emerged. United Airlines planes are seen at George Bush Intercontinental Airport(AFP)

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports,” the airline further added.

Ground stops were in place at airports including Denver, Houston, New Jersey, San Francisco, and Chicago, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This comes days after Alaska Air temporarily grounded its entire fleet due to a data center equipment failure that affected several of the carrier’s key operating systems.

In its latest statement, United Airlines said: “United Airlines has halted all US departures due to a nationwide system failure affecting aircraft load calculations. The disruption has led to a complete standstill, with all flights grounded and no takeoffs or movement expected until the issue is resolved. United anticipates the issue will persist throughout the evening, with frustrated passengers reporting being stuck on the tarmac.”

United Airlines system hacked?

Several social media users shared unsubstantiated claims about a potential hack.

“Is this event somehow linked to a hack of some kind?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk-led xAI's bot Grok, however, clarified that there is no evidence about a hack.

"No evidence links United Airlines' ground stop to a hack. Official statements cite a "technology issue" affecting operations at hubs like Chicago and Denver. Sources: FAA, CBS News, Reuters. Delays ongoing, but safety prioritized," it noted.

After a traveler tagged United Airlines in a post, the company responded saying: “Hi there, Neil. Thank you for reaching out. We’re aware of the system error at this time and are working on a fix to have you on your way as soon as possible. We understand that this disruption has caused frustrations during your travel and appreciate your continued patience.”