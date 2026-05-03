USF St. Pete Marine Science Lab fire cause: Chilling video emerges as firefighters battle blaze, ‘total devastation’

A massive fire erupted on Saturday afternoon at a laboratory facility located on the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg, according to authorities.

Massive fire at USF St. Petersburg Marine Science Lab leads to total loss of structure.(X@nvintel)

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Campus police said that fire crews were dispatched to the Marine Science Laboratory building in response to a structural fire.

There have been no reports of injuries, and police confirmed that the building was evacuated safely.

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USF St. Pete Marine Science Lab fire cause

The cause of the USF St. Pete Marine Science Lab fire is currently under investigation.

Large clouds of gray smoke were observed billowing from the building late Saturday.

As per the Tampa Bay Times, students and staff were notified of the fire shortly before 6 p.m.

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{{^usCountry}} “Urgent Alert. Fire reported in MSL, Marine Science Lab. Evacuate building. Avoid area. Emergency personnel responding,” the school stated in an urgent warning to students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Urgent Alert. Fire reported in MSL, Marine Science Lab. Evacuate building. Avoid area. Emergency personnel responding,” the school stated in an urgent warning to students. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} USF St. Pete Marine Science Lab fire: 200 firefighters dispatched {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} USF St. Pete Marine Science Lab fire: 200 firefighters dispatched {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} St. Petersburg Fire Chief Michael Lewis reported that over 60 units and approximately 200 firefighters were dispatched to the location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} St. Petersburg Fire Chief Michael Lewis reported that over 60 units and approximately 200 firefighters were dispatched to the location. {{/usCountry}}

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Lewis stated around 9 p.m. that the fire had mostly been put out, but the structure is probably "a total loss."

"The entire roof has burned off," he stated, as per the report.

USF police said that they will offer further updates as more details emerge.

USF St. Petersburg calls it ‘total devastation’

Frank Biafora, the Interim Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at USF St. Petersburg, informed the outlet that an electrical storm may have triggered the fire, as per NY POST.

“We have faculty members who have research labs there. This looks like total devastation, We’ve all been checking in on each other, ” Biafora said.

Biafora stated that the fire had the potential to be significantly more severe.

80 year old laboratory

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According to the Daily Mail, USF Sailing coach Allison Jolly said that the building's age may have rendered it susceptible to fire, noting that the laboratory was constructed 80 years ago.

“[The lab] probably lacked some of the modern fire prevention things… It’s one thing to have equipment ruined, but to have years of research go up in flames is so sad,” she stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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