Unruly flight passenger restrained after attempting to open emergency door mid-air. Watch

An unruly flyer had to be restrained after he attempted to open the emergency door mid-flight. The would-be devastating incident unfolded on Korean Air flight KE658 from Bangkok, Thailand, to the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, reported Jam Press. A brazen flight passenger had to be restrained after he tried to open the emergency door mid-air. (Instagram)

Passenger restrained after attempting to open emergency door mid-flight

The unidentified male passenger began behaving frantically about an hour into the flight. Korean Air said in a statement to the New Zealand Herald that the man had been “occupying a crew jumpseat in the emergency exit area during flight.” Upon being urged by flight attendants to return to his seat, he not only refused but turned physically aggressive.

Denying the crew members' instructions, the man also became verbally aggressive and attempted to “access the emergency exit area.” A dramatic video of the incident has since been making rounds on social media. The brazen passenger can be seen trying to turn the handle of the escape hatch.

Thankfully, the hatch did not budge despite his multiple attempts. The flight crew was eventually able to get ahold of the situation by restraining the man, who “was relocated to a secure area where the situation was successfully de-escalated,” Korean Air representatives said.

After the plane made a safe landing in the South Korean capital, the man was sent away to the authorities for “further investigation.” “The incident was managed according to our established security protocols, to prioritize passenger safety and operational integrity,” the airline representatives continued.

They went on to add that “while the situation was successfully contained, we will [fully] cooperate with relevant authorities in the investigation of this matter,” per New York Post.