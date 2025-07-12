US Air Force updates uniform standards: Eyelash extensions nixed, new rules for boots

The Air Force has updated its service dress and personal appearance standards for personnel serving around the world, mandating higher boots and a camouflage uniform for officers, while eyelash extensions are no longer permitted. One of the major changes is the mandatory minimum height introduced for all combat boots.(representative image/unsplash)

In total, four major updates have been announced to the dress and uniform standards, Task & Purpose reported.

Air Force uniform changes: What to know?

The new guidance memorandum for DAFI 36-2903 removes shoes or sneaker-like boots as well as eyelash extensions, besides requiring officers to keep at one complete set of Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform.

An official release on July 10 stated that changes in the guidance memorandum only pertain to Airmen. It added that the US Space Force is expected to come up with a separate dress and appearance instruction in coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Pentagon Lifts Drone Restrictions, Sending Shares of Defense Stocks Higher

Combat boots

One of the major changes is the mandatory minimum height introduced for all combat boots.

"Combat boots must now be between 8-12 inches in height from the bottom of the heel tread to the top of the back of the boot, and soling material will not exceed two inches in height," the Air Force stated.

Eyelashes and OCPs

The authorization of eyelash extensions has now been removed. Exceptions will only be given for medical conditions, the memo states.

Even after obtaining medical authorization as well as documented on an AF Form 469, the eyelash extensions must not exceed 12 mm in length. The Airmen will be required to comply with the new extension standard no later than 30 days from the date of the guidance memorandum.

ALSO READ: Pending defence sales figure in India-US talks

For OCPs, all Air Force officers, regardless of career field, will have to maintain at least one complete set of either non-fire-retardant OCPs or the improved hot weather combat OCP uniform.

Airmen have to comply with the latest uniform as well as boot height guidance within 90 days.

Besides this, the clarification has also been provided regarding folding or cuffing of OCP sleeves.

At times when the sleeves are not rolled up, then the "cuffs may remain visible, or members may fold their sleeves once or twice,” it stated.

As per Stars and Stripes, the changes are not applied to guardians, since the US Space Force is expected to introduce guidance in the coming weeks.

FAQs

1. What does OCP mean?

It stands for Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform. Air Force officers are required to keep at least one complete set of the uniform.

2. When changes in dress were made by the Air Force earlier?

According to Stars and Stripes, the Air Force in January 2025 stated that it has removed duty-identifier patches along with a long list of nail polish colors.

3. What's the minimum height for combat boots in the Air Force?

The updated uniform rules make it compulsory to have combat boots with a height of 8 to 12 inches.