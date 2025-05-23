US announces fresh sanctions on Sudan over alleged use of 'chemical weapons' in civil war

As Sudan's civil war enters its third year, the United States has imposed sanctions against the African nation for its alleged use of chemical weapons. As per an official statement from the US State Department, these alleged weapons were used by the Sudanese army in its fight against the paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. (Photo by Ebrahim Hamid / AFP)

"The United States determined under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (the CBW Act) that the Government of Sudan used chemical weapons in 2024," reads the official statement issued by the State Department.

As per Washington, the use of chemical weapons was determined during a Congressional hearing on Thursday, where Sudan's non-compliance to the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991.

Despite the allegations against the Sudanese military, the US did not state as to when, where and what type of chemical warfare was used during the civil war.

"Following a 15-day Congressional notification period, the United States will impose sanctions on Sudan, including restrictions on U.S. exports to Sudan and on access to U.S. government lines of credit," the State Department added further.

The sanctions are expected to take place around June 6, 2025.

What is the CBW Act?

In the US legislation, the CBW Act refers to a law which allows the US government to impose sanctions on countries that have used or threatened to use chemical or biological weapons.

The CBW Act further allows the US to take action against countries which have also violated the international Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) treaty.

The CWC Act is an international, multi-lateral treaty which prohibits the development, production and use of chemical weapons.