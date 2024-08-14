 US approves $20 billion arms sale to Israel amid Middle East tensions - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
US approves $20 billion arms sale to Israel amid Middle East tensions

AP | | Posted by Tuhin Das Mahapatra
Aug 14, 2024 02:33 AM IST

State Department announces $20 billion arms deal with Israel, including fighter jets and missiles.

The U.S. has approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the State Department announced Tuesday.

The U.S. has approved a $20 billion arms deal with Israel, including fighter jets and advanced missiles, amid concerns of Middle East conflict. (AFP)
The U.S. has approved a $20 billion arms deal with Israel, including fighter jets and advanced missiles, amid concerns of Middle East conflict. (AFP)

Congress was notified of the impending sale, which includes more than 50 F-15 fighter jets, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAMs, 120 mm tank ammunition and high explosive mortars and tactical vehicles and comes at a time of intense concern that Israel may become involved in a wider Middle East war.

However, the weapons are not expected to get to Israel anytime soon, they are contracts that will take years to fulfill. Much of what is being sold is to help Israel increase its military capability in the long term.

ALSO READ| Oil tumbles as fears of wider Middle East war fade

The Biden administration has had to balance its continued support for Israel with a growing number of calls from lawmakers and the U.S. public to curb military support there due to the high number of civilian deaths in Gaza.

News / World News / US News / US approves $20 billion arms sale to Israel amid Middle East tensions
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
