US Cellular Outage: Verizon and AT&T users vent frustration with hilarious memes; ‘We need to bring landline back’

A cellular outage has been reported in several parts of the United States, disrupting services offered by major telecom firms such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. A cellular outage has been reported in several parts of the United States.(Unsplash)

According to data from the outage tracking website Downdetector, over 32,000 incidents with AT&T's service, including in cities like San Francisco, Houston, and Chicago, were reported at 4:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Users of other telecom companies, such as Verizon, T-Mobile, UScellular, Cricket Wireless, and Boost Mobile, also faced similar issue.

Amid the turmoil, the San Francisco Fire Department took to X (formerly Twitter)to draw attention to the impact of the outage on emergency services. They stated that the disturbance was impeding people's ability to call 911, a key lifeline during emergencies.

In response, the fire department assured the public that they were actively dealing with the problem and closely monitoring developments to reduce the effects of the outage.

The cellular outage raises questions about the telecommunications infrastructure's efficiency and adaptability in the event of unanticipated outages.

US netizens react to nationwide cellular outages

Meanwhile, customers around the United States have used social media to express their frustration by reacting hilariously to the outages. They have shared memes about the reimbursements they hope to receive for the inconvenience.

Following the issues with the telecom services, some AT&T customers became worried that their mobile service had been cut off owing to a missed payment on their bill. "I did reset my phone three times and checked my bill payment twice @ATT what's happening? Your service down or what?" one X user wrote.

Verizon customers in Philadelphia, Chicago, Brooklyn, Houston, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, Spokane, and San Ramon have reported the most disruptions on their networks. There have been approximately 1,500 outage reports for Verizon.

