US cops shoot dead Wisconsin student outside school premises

In a harrowing incident at a Wisconsin middle school, police shot and killed a student outside Mount Horeb Middle School on Wednesday. The officers were responding to reports of someone with a weapon. People gather at a site designated for parent and student reunifications following a report of a armed person outside Mount Horeb Middle School in Mount Horeb, Wis., Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)(AP)

State Attorney General Josh Kaul provided the first law enforcement briefing on the matter stating after the reports school children were sent home and hours long lockdown was in place during the incident.

Despite initial reports of an active shooter, authorities clarified that the student, identified as a juvenile male, was "neutralized" outside the school premises and never gained entry. Kaul emphasized that no one else was harmed in the incident, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the details surrounding the shooting.

The lockdown of local schools ensued for hours as police remained on the scene, maintaining a cautious approach. Meanwhile, anxious parents endured an agonizing wait for updates, with children recounting scenes of chaos and fear within the school premises.

For 12-year-old Max Kelly and his classmates, the routine practice session in the school gym quickly turned into a frenzied escape upon hearing gunshots. Their teacher's swift action guided them to safety, seeking refuge in a nearby convenience store until reunited with their families.

The Mount Horeb Area School District utilized social media platforms to keep the community informed, assuring that the immediate threat was neutralized and no additional suspects were reported within the school. However, the traumatic experience left parents grappling with the grim reality that school safety is no longer a guarantee.

As law enforcement continued their investigations, parents like Shannon Hurd and Stacy Smith anxiously awaited the safe return of their children, grappling with the shock and disbelief of the incident unfolding in their close-knit community.

Superintendent Steve Salerno underscored the importance of recent security upgrades in averting a potential catastrophe, highlighting the vigilance of students in reporting suspicious activity. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive threat of violence that educators and families confront in today's society.

Mount Horeb, known for its quaint charm as the "troll capital of the world," now grapples with the aftermath of a tragedy that shattered its peaceful facade, leaving a community in mourning and seeking solace amidst uncertainty.