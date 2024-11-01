US Election: Statewise voter ID requirements for polling highlight massive contrast

As the US elections 2024 are set for November 5, the debate over voter identification laws is heating up. The voter ID requirements vary sharply across the United States. A closer look at these requirements reveals a surprising mix across States. Some states have strict photo ID laws, while others are much more relaxed, with a few not requiring any ID at all. This patchwork of rules can lead to confusion for voters. States are classified into three categories based on ID necessity: blue requires photo ID, orange allows non-photo ID, and grey mandates no ID.Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Also Read: Viral: Trump staffer shouts down Dem mayor over barricade concerns; campaign accuses him of disrupting ex-prez rally

Huge contrast in Voter ID requirements

Based on a map provided by Ballotpedia which covered all 50 states from Alaska to Hawaii, there are three categories of voter identification requirements in the States. The blue-coloured states mark the ones where a photo ID is required followed by the orange-coloured states where a non-photo ID is required and the grey-coloured states where no ID is required.

This diverse landscape of regulations can lead to confusion among voters, potentially impacting turnout and access to the polls. The varying requirements also raise concerns about equity and fairness in the electoral process, particularly for marginalized communities.

Also Read: Mark Cuban's Trump avoids ‘strong, intelligent women’ claim prompts massive backlash from female MAGA supporters

Three Voter ID requirement categories

Following are the three voter ID categories implemented across the United States.

Blue States (Photo ID required)

The blue states primarily comprised the ones located in the Midwest, South and parts of the East. Most of the states of the US fall under this category and cover states such as Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Texas, Florida and Georgia. These states require a photo ID for voter verification on the day of the election.

Orange States (Non-photo ID required)

The orange colour mark states that requires an identification but it does not have to be a photo ID. The states coloured orange are scattered over the northern Midwest and include states like Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Utah. This provides more flexibility to the voters and lower barriers to access the polls.

Grey States (No ID required)

The grey states are mostly concentrated in the Northeast and Western regions including states like California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington and Washington D.C. These states have the least restrictive policies as no ID is required from the voters creating an easy access to the polls.

Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

Top Trend Story