US Embassy in Qatar issues ‘shelter-in-place’ order after Israel's strike in Doha

Israel declared it has carried out a military strike in central Doha on Tuesday, prompting the US Embassy in Qatar to advise all staff and citizens to remain indoors. US Embassy in Qatar announced that a shelter-in-place order has been implemented for the facilities of the US Embassy.(AP)

Taking to X, US Embassy in Qatar announced that a shelter-in-place order has been implemented for the facilities of the US Embassy.

“We have seen reports of missile strikes occurring in Doha. The U.S. Embassy has instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities. U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place and monitor @USEmbassyDoha social media for updates,” the embassy wrote on X.

Israel launches strike against Hamas' senior leadership in Doha

Israel launched strikes on Hamas' top leadership in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday, stated a US official briefed on the situation, as per NBC News.

The city, where Hamas maintains its headquarters outside of Gaza, was rocked by loud explosions. Israel's multifront struggle in the region has escalated significantly with the hit on the US ally and top mediator in international issues, the latest being between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

According to a statement posted on X, the Israel Defense Forces and the intelligence agency Shin Bet had executed “a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization.”

Also Read: White House's ‘Deported Edition Labubu’ meme sparks outrage, netizens slam Trump for ‘disgracing our country’

Qatar denounces ‘cowardly Israeli attack’

Without specifically mentioning Doha, the Qatari government denounced what it described as a “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas' headquarters. Meanwhile, witnesses reported hearing loud explosions in the capital and seeing smoke rising above the city.

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar,” the Qatari Government stated in a statement.

It further said that “it will not tolerate this reckless and irresponsible Israeli behavior, which continuously undermines the region’s security, or any action targeting its security and sovereignty.”

NYDP issues statement

The New York Police Department (NYDP) stated it was monitoring the situation “out of an abundance of caution”.

The NYDP is working with the federal partners and allocating more “resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic” locations around New York City.