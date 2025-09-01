US embassy introduces stricter passport collection rules for Indian visa applicants; check new guidelines here

The US Embassy will enforce stricter passport collecting regulations, marking a significant policy shift for visa applicants in India, beginning August 1. Indian applicants will now get only two choices to obtain their passport or visa, as per revised instructions on the USTravelDocs website.(Unsplash/Representational)

Applicants will now get only two choices to obtain their passport or visa, as per revised instructions on the USTravelDocs website:

The options are home delivery at ₹1,200 or self-collection from the assigned center.

The previous clause permitting friends, agents, or other representatives to pick up passports on applicants' behalf has been withdrawn.

The action was taken “to ensure the safety and security of applicants’ passports/documents,” according to an embassy announcement.

Who can collect a passport?

A parent or legal guardian must pick up a minor's passport if they are under the age of 18. Along with legitimate identification from both parents, they must produce an original consent letter that has been signed by both of them (scanned or emailed copies will not be allowed).

The following documents are necessary for self-collection:

Original photo ID and address issued by the Indian government

A photocopy of the same ID and appointment letter for faster processing

For those under 18:

A copy of the applicant's identification (a birth certificate or a school ID is acceptable)

Original government-issued identification from a parent or guardian plus a photocopy

original consent form with both parents' signatures

Both parents' IDs in clear photocopies

List of IDs that won't get accepted

Employment ID cards issued by government jobs.

Senior citizen cards.

PAN cards.

How to get your passport?

Applicants are given a list of collection points, which include CGI and Blue Dart centers, when they arrange their interview. Among such locations, they might select the most practical one.

Passports that are not picked up within the allotted period are sent back to the US Embassy or Consulate:

14 working days for centers that apply for visas.

7 working days for locations of Blue Dart.

The applicant will have to pick up the passport in person from the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in certain situations.